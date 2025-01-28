Woman gives birth to her child on board of Uzbekistan Airways airplane

TASHKENT, January 28. /TASS/. A sudden birth onboard an Uzbekistan Airways airplane flying from Tashkent to New York prompted an emergency landing in Iceland, the air carrier's press service reported on its Telegram channel.

"An incredible event occurred on board flight HY101, traveling from Tashkent to New York, just on the day of the airline's 33rd anniversary. During the flight, a woman went into labor. <...> Later, the passenger gave birth to a boy. The crew opted to make an emergency landing at an alternate airfield in the city of Keflavik [Iceland]," the report reads.

Serendipitously, an obstetrician and a surgeon were onboard - they delivered the woman's baby. After landing, medics boarded the plane to provide the necessary medical assistance. The mother and the newborn were taken to a local clinic, the airline's press service specified.