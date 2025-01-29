Over 100 killed in DR Congo’s Goma — agency

PRETORIA, January 29. /TASS/. More than a hundred of people have been killed and over a thousand wounded in the city of Goma in the east of the Democractic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the AFP news agency reported citing casualty reports compiled by local hospitals.

"Many more dead bodies are still lying on the streets of Goma," the agency reported.

M23 units, supported by Rwandan forces, entered Goma late on January 26. France’s Le Monde reported that although they control a large portion of the city, there are still some pockets of resistance, and the most important of them being near Goma International Airport.