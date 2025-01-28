Russia was ready to implement Istanbul agreements — Putin

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Russia was ready to meet conditions of agreements reached with Ukraine in spring 2022 despite presence of objections, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Although there were things [in the draft agreement - TASS] that were disputable, and the Foreign Ministry pointed to that, I nevertheless agreed that we are ready to implement this document. And we conveyed to Kiev right on [April] 15 in the evening or [April] 16 that we are ready to deliberate - to sign this document," Putin said.