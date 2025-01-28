Russia calls on US to force Israel to lift ban on UNRWA operation — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. Russia calls on the US authorities to exert pressure on Israel to make it lift the ban on the activity of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Israel would not have dared to defy the international community so rudely and violate international law if it had not felt an absolute and unconditional military and economic support from the United States," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on UNRWA activities. Throughout the 15 months after the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Washington has been supplying it with weapons that was used to kill Palestinians and has been blocking all Security Council resolutions that could hamper Israel to implement its plans in Gaza."

"We call on our colleagues in Washington to make a right decision and exert pressure on West Jerusalem to avoid further sufferings of Palestinians," he stressed.

He placed the blame "for what is going on around the agency entirely on the United States." "The enforcement of the law banning UNRWA’s operation will harm severely to the prospects of the fragile truce all of us want to stay in place," he said.

Last week, Israel’s mission notified the United Nations that the agency must cease its activities in Jerusalem by January 30.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. The law was supported by 92 lawmakers, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.