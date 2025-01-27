Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian forces have focused on denying the Ukrainian army its logistics supplies near the settlement of Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine), DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"As for the Kurakhovo direction, we can also see there that our units are expanding the area under their control. In the Krasnoarmeisk direction, we see that our forces continue cutting off the enemy’s supply routes and over the past few days they have focused on denying the Ukrainian regime the logistics possibility," he said.

The settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction, he added.

"We also see that our troops are advancing in Dzerzhinsk [called Toretsk by Ukraine]. We see that the Toretskaya coalmine is the enemy’s last stronghold where adversary forces remain but the situation is changing literally every day and we see the advance by our units," Pushilin said.