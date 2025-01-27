American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine and other foreign countries, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) wrote on her X page.

"President Trump and our new Secretary of State Marco Rubio just stopped all foreign aid to Ukraine and other countries, except Israel and Egypt. The State Department is shocked. The American people are not, we are celebrating," she said in a statement.

On the night of January 25, Politico reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had ordered an immediate 90-day suspension of funding for nearly all foreign aid programs.

However, according to the newspaper's sources, military funding programs for Israel and Egypt will continue, but aid to Ukraine, Jordan and Taiwan will be suspended. Decisions to continue, modify or terminate foreign aid funding programs will be based on the results of a review by the top US diplomat.