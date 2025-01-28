TOGLIATTI /Samara Region/, January 28. /TASS/. During talks with Russia in the spring of 2022, Ukraine insisted on a personal meeting between the two presidents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that he was ready for such a meeting.

"There was only one thing there (in the draft agreement on settling the conflict - TASS) the Ukrainian side offered to consider and draw a line under it - a personal meeting between the two presidents. I accepted that," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Vladimir Zelensky was Ukraine’s legitimate president at that time, but his presidential term expired in 2024.