Drone fragments fall in industrial zone in Central Russia, sparking fire

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, January 29. /TASS/. Fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on an industrial zone in Central Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, starting a fire, which is now being extinguished, Governor Gleb Nikitin wrote on Telegram.

"As the drone attack was being repelled, fragments of a drone fell on the territory of an industrial facility in the Kstov industrial zone. The blaze is now being extinguished. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," Nikitin wrote.