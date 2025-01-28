Russian delegation holds constructive talks with Syria’s new government — senior diplomat

DAMASCUS /Syria/, January 29. /TASS/. A Russian interdepartmental delegation has held constructive talks with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, which lasted around three hours, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"The meeting went mostly fine. It continued for three hours, including the official lunch," he said. "The talks were mostly constructive, in a good atmosphere. But we realize how difficult the situation [in Syria] is."

In his words, the Russian delegation has emphasized the "traditionally friendly nature of our relations" and "ties of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and Syria."

"We have also discussed trade and economic ties," Bogdanov added. "We are ready to build mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria.".