MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military forces lost over 200 troops, two tanks and four armored fighting vehicles in the Kursk area in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops, two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, nine armored combat vehicles, 15 cars, and a field branch artillery weapon," the report said.