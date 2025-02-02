Musk says USAID funded development of bio-weapons, COVID-19

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), entrepreneur Elon Musk, has accused the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of financing the development of biological weapons.

"Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?" he said on his X page.

Earlier, he pointed out that he considers USAID a criminal organization that should cease to exist.

The Associated Press quoted sources as saying that two USAID security managers were placed on administrative leave because of a conflict with DOGE. They refused to provide Musk's agency with classified information.

In late January, NBC News reported that more than 50 USAID employees were placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice. This decision was made following an audit that uncovered "several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people.".