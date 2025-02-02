Struggle for mineral resources drives conflict in DRC — web portal

HARARE, February 2. /TASS/. The escalation of tensions in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reflects the struggle for the giant natural wealth of the country estimated at $24 trillion, the African Stream web portal said.

"A significant share of Congolese minerals are funneled into profitable global markets via neighboring Rwanda, which faces allegations of profiting from illicit mining operations within the Congo," the news portal noted.

Although the mineral portfolio of Rwanda is relatively modest as compared with DRC, the country "reported mining revenues exceeding $1.1 billion in 2023, marking a 43% year-on-year increase," the web portal said. Data are particularly impressive for such strategic minerals as cassiterite, tungsten, and tantalum (coltan), it added.