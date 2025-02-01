US modernizing its Pituffik space base in Denmark already, Russian ambassador says

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The United States has already launched a comprehensive modernization of its Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, and Russia will consider new challenges to its security in its military planning, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"A complex modernization of the US space base Pitiffuk is currently underway, and an airfield infrastructure for P-35 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear and high-precision weapons is being established there <…>. The latest challenges to Russia’s security will certainly be taken into account in our military planning, including the feasibility of implementing additional military-technical response measures," the Russian diplomat explained.

On January 7, Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as US president on January 20, stated that Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, must become part of the United States, citing national security reasons and protection from Chinese and Russian threats.