NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces do not believe in the possibility of achieving a ceasefire under present-day conditions, CNN reported with reference to the Ukrainian military.

"There is only a 30% chance of a ceasefire," the channel quoted a Ukrainian soldier as saying. "Because the situation on the front is not in such a way that we can see that there will be a truce. It’s all very difficult."

Another Ukrainian serviceman said that Russia "is winning, taking territories." "And we, by and large, have nothing to say," he added.

CNN suggests that a ceasefire deal could be a disaster for Ukraine. "If there is a ceasefire now, it will only get worse for us," the broadcaster quoted a Ukrainian battalion commander as saying.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to hold a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 1. Trump also said that Washington was having "serious discussions" with Moscow.

On January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that Moscow was open to dialogue with the new US administration regarding the Ukrainian conflict. However, he emphasized that the primary objective should be addressing the root causes of the crisis. He also noted Russia's awareness of Trump’s statements and those of his team expressing a desire to restore contacts and the need to avoid a third world war.