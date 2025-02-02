MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Copenhagen has allocated $7.5 bln to Kiev, due to which its own armed forces are underfinanced, with no air and missile defense in place, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"Denmark’s security depends not on military expenditures, but on the readiness to construct a system of international security equal for all states, and the rejection of confrontation approaches to this area. Copenhagen is demonstrating no interest. Denmark has already allocated around $7.5 bln to the Kiev regime for military aid. As a result, the Danish armed forces are underfinanced. There are no air and missile defense," he said when asked about the current or potential influence of Denmark’s support of Ukraine on the security situation in the kingdom.