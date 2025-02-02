Russian ombudswoman calls on UN, Council of Europe to condemn attack on Sudzha

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has called on the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights and a number of European organizations to condemn the strike on a boarding school in Sudzha in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

"I demand that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE ODIHR director, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights condemn the Kiev regime’s crime against humanity," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She slammed Ukraine’s missile strike on the boarding school in Sudzha, where "the invaders were holding abducted Russian citizens - women, the elder and the sick" as a "bloody provocation."

She stressed that the attack on a civilian facility sheltering the most vulnerable people is a crime that cannot be forbidden and forgotten. "I am convinced that those responsible for this crime, who cynically violated all conventions and agreements, will be severely punished,"she added.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops had committed a military crime by delivering a purposeful missile strike on a boarding school in the city of Sudzha. Russian air defense assets registered the missile launch by the Ukrainian army from the Sumy Region toward Sudzha, the ministry added.