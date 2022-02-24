Russian forces do not rocket, bomb, or shell Ukrainian cities — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces do not rocket, bomb or shell Ukrainian cities, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media.

"Russia’s armed forces carry out no missile, air or artillery strikes against Ukrainian cities," he stated.

Konashenkov said that Ukrainian border guards offered no resistance to Russian forces and according to the available intelligence Ukrainian soldiers were massively vacating positions and leaving weapons.

He stressed that the positions of Ukrainian military units that had agreed to lay down arms were not being attacked, while Russian smart weapons were being used to eliminate military infrastructures, air defense facilities, airdromes and aircraft.