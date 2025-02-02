Ukrainian lawmaker criticizes Zelensky’s ban on negotiations with Russia

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s opposition-minded lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky criticized Vladimir Zelensky for his formal ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Zelensky whines about Ukraine’s fate being decided without it. But who is to blame? Who signed the executive order prohibiting negotiations? Who caused the situation when Western partners have to look for ways of resolving the crisis without Kiev’s participation?" the lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

In his words, Zelensky keeps lashing at any ally, who mentions diplomacy.

"Instead of admitting his past mistakes <…> Zelensky is attacking his allies like a cornered rat. Today he was angered by [French President Emmanuel] Macron, who dared to mention diplomacy. Tomorrow he will spill his rage on someone else, who refuses to take his fantasies into account when thinking about the future. The problem is not that Ukraine is being discussed without Ukraine. The problem is Zelensky, who turned his country into a passive onlooker," he added.

In his words, residents of Ukraine have to pay a heavy price, while "Zelensky continues to live in his own illusions, where you can become completely detached from reality first and then complain that there is no longer a place for you in it."

US President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to hold a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 1. Trump also said that Washington was having "serious discussions" with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Zelensky is now an illegitimate leader and cannot revoke his own ban on talks with Moscow. The Russian president pointed out that there are mechanisms to do so, provided there is political will. He emphasized that according to the Ukrainian Constitution, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) can lift the ban.