Israeli PM to discuss next stages of Gaza hostage deal with Trump in US — adviser

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly off to the United States on February 2 to discuss next stages of the recent Gaza hostage deal with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS.

"The [Israeli] prime minister flies off to the US on February 2 for a meeting with Donald Trump. A number of issues will be discussed, including next stages of the [Gaza] deal," he shared.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that "the prime minister will take a flight to the United States for a meeting with [US] President Donald Trump tomorrow (on February 2 - TASS)." "At the historic meeting, the two leaders will discuss the situation in Gaza, the hostage problem, efforts to confront all elements of the Iranian axis of evil, and other key issues," the office said.

The Israeli PM’s office announced on January 28 that Trump had invited Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House on February 4. Netanyahu will be "the first foreign leader invited to the White House during Donald Trump’s second presidency," the office added.