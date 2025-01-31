Top US diplomat realistic about Biden administration's legacy on Ukraine — Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a good grasp of the missteps made by his predecessors on the Ukrainian track, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Rubio is sprinkling ashes upon (Biden’s) head and in fact blames his administration for the collapse of Ukraine. <…> Rubio has a realistic view of the legacy left on the Ukrainian track. The more so as Ukraine is not a priority, but rather a deadweight for Trump’s team. However, not a single word about peace terms, only calls for mutual concessions," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that Russia will never sacrifice its national interests and compromise on them. "We need clear legally binding guarantees of the security of the Russian borders, i.e. nuclear-free, off-bloc and de-Nazified Ukraine with due account of territorial realities on the ground. These are existential matters, not a bargaining chip. And we will be guided by this, despite Donald Trump’s attempts to keep the US-led Western hegemony in place," he noted.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the future belongs to a multipolar world. "That is why the new administration should also acknowledge that its sanctions war is a mistake. Trump is pouring threats onto BRICS but doesn’t see the elephant in the room. His predecessor Biden has weakened the dollar’s positions as a global reserve currency through reckless and for the most part useless measures of economic dictation. And bearing in mind how many states are willing to join BRICS, de-dollarization processes can hardly be reversed," Slutsky wrote.

Earlier, Rubio said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly that the conflict with Russia had thrown Ukraine 100 years into the past. In his words, the previous US administration "somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia but destroy them, push them all the way back to what the world looked like in 2012 or 2014." However, as a result, the United States has been "funding is a stalemate, a protracted conflict, and maybe even worse than a stalemate" in which "human suffering continues.".