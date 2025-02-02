9.5 million foreigners entered Russia in 2024 — senior interior ministry official

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. As many as 9.5 million foreigners entered Russia in 2024, which was by 4.5% more than in 2023, Russian First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy said.

"Some 9.5 million foreign citizens entered our country last year. This was by 4.5% more than in 2023. As many as 9.2 million left Russia," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

According to Gorovoy, as many as 6.3 million foreign nationals are currently residing in Russia, or by 5% more than in 2023.