At least 48 Islamic State militants killed in US strike on Somalia — portal

PRETORIA, February 2. /TASS/. At least 48 militants have been killed as a result of a US strike on positions held by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the north of Somalia, the country’s Garowe news portal wrote with reference to authorities in Somalia’s state of Puntland.

According to the portal’s information, the death toll includes five field commanders and 12 foreign militants.

US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social website that he ordered the US military to deliver precision strikes on a presumed hideout of a senior IS commander and other terrorists. The strikes targeted caves, where Islamic State militants have presumably taken shelter. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the terrorist group sustained serious losses as a result of the US strike. ABC News, in turn, reported, that the air strike was performed by warplanes from the USS Harry S. Truman air carrier in the Red Sea. The Somalian government was informed about the operation.