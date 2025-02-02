Qatar rejects Trump’s idea for resettling Palestinians from Gaza — PM

DOHA, February 2. /TASS/. Qatar rejects US President Donald Trump’s idea for resettling Palestinians who have lost their home from the Gaza Strip to Arab countries and is ready to mobilize efforts to support the enclave’s populations, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"As for the forcible resettlement and deportation of Palestinians, we strongly reject this," he said after talks with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. "This position was expressed yesterday at a meeting in Cairo."

"It is obvious for us that this is impossible," he said, commenting on Trump’s proposal. "We are in touch with the President Trump administration. <…> We expressed our readiness to mobilize [our efforts] to support the Gaza Strip population and make their lives easier," he stressed.

US President Donald Trump said on January 25 that he thinks it possible to resettle around 1.5 million Gaza Strip residents, who lost their homes due to Israel’s current operation, in other Raba countries. He said he had discussed this matter with King Abdullah II of Jordan and will touch it upon during phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. On the following day, the idea came under criticism from Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The Egyptian foreign minister slammed this plan as a direct violation of Palestinians’ right to their own land. On January 31, Trumps said that was sure that Egypt and Jordan will receive Palestinians.