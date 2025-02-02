Israeli military dismantle 23 structures used by radicals in Jenin in West Bank

TEL AVIV, February 2. /TASS/. The Israeli military blew up 23 structures in Jenin, which were used by Palestinian radicals, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, the IDF and ISA scanned hundreds of structures in the area of Jenin. During the scans, explosives laboratories, weapons, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure were located," it said. "This morning (Sunday), the security forces dismantled 23 structures in which terrorist infrastructure was located."

On January 21, the IDF announced a large-scale operation ear the city of Jenin in the West Bank, which was dubbed Iron Wall. On January 27, it said that the Israeli military had launched an operation in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank’s northern part. On February 2, the operation was expanded to five more settlements in the area.