MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 155 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 155 servicemen, three combat armored vehicles, 15 cars, and a field artillery gun were destroyed," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 56,500 servicemen during the fighting in Russia’s Kursk region.

"In total, the enemy lost up to 56,570 servicemen, 327 tanks, 241 infantry fighting vehicles, 185 armored personnel carriers, 1,663 armored combat vehicles, 1,750 vehicles, 397 artillery pieces, 45 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including 13 HIMARS and 6 MLRS, 16 anti-aircraft missile system launchers, 8 transport and loading vehicles during the fighting in the direction of Kursk," the ministry said.