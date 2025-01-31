Europe divided over sending peacekeepers for Ukraine — report

LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. The UK and EU countries have not reached a consensus on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, the Times reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the report, the UK, France and the Nordic countries support the idea of deploying thousands of troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire deal is reached, but this idea is not supported by some other states. The Baltic states and Poland are concerned that funding this mission would reduce NATO's ability to protect them if necessary, the Times said.

According to the Times, there is also a growing consensus in Europe that sending peacekeepers to Ukraine should depend on provision of security guarantees to Kiev and financial participation of the US. An unidentified high-ranking source in the UK Defense Ministry told the newspaper that Europe could assemble ground troops, but Washington would be required to provide air support - with the help of its Patriot air defense systems - and intelligence.

A UK military source told the newspaper that London could theoretically send 10,000 to 25,000 troops to Ukraine, but conceded that it would not be easy. The Times said that a more realistic option would be to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine under the auspices of the UN, which would include troops from India, Bangladesh and China.