Russian forces carry out mop-up operation in railway station area in Chasov Yar

LUGANSK, February 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have made major gains in the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past few days, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our forces have made serious achievements in Chasov Yar in the past few days, advancing in the city’s northwestern part. As far as I know, a mop-up operation is underway in the railway station area," he said.

Marochko added that Russian troops had almost reached the settlement of Stupochki south of Chasov Yar.