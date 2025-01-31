Trump reiterates plans to hold conversation with Putin — agency

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to hold a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Trump said on Friday that he would be speaking to Putin and they would perhaps do something he described as significant. However, the US president did not elaborate.

Trump also said that Washington was having serious discussions with Moscow, Reuters added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow remained open to communication with the US at the level of the two countries’ presidents but had not received any requests on the matter from Washington.