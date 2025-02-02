{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine may need to lower mobilization age to 21 — ex-advisor

According to Major-General Viktor Nazarov, a former adviser to ex-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine will have to reduce the mobilization age one way or another

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Ukraine will be forced to lower the mobilization age from 25 to 21, Major-General Viktor Nazarov, a former adviser to ex-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, said.

"I do not support the thesis that we need to mobilize from the age of 18, as our partners are telling us here. However, we will probably have to lower the mobilization age, at least to 21," he stated in an interview with the Ukrainian BBC.

According to him, Ukraine will have to reduce the mobilization age one way or another.

Recently, Ukraine has been increasingly raising the issue of lowering the mobilization age to 18, with the US insisting on it. According to independent MP Artyom Dmytruk, who managed to leave the country, such a bill has already been drafted, while Vladimir Zelensky's office is floating the topic of mobilization from the age of 18 into the information space to test public reaction.

The Ukrainian authorities have already lowered the mobilization age once. Until April 2024, men were subject to conscription from 27 to 60 years old, whereas now it is from 25. However, the Ukrainian army is still facing personnel shortages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called a possible decision by the Ukrainian authorities to lower the mobilization age to 18 a crime. Yet even if Kiev takes such measures, it will not change the situation on the battlefield, he stressed.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUkraineVladimir Zelensky
Musk says USAID funded development of bio-weapons, COVID-19
Earlier, he pointed out that he considers USAID a criminal organization that should cease to exist
Turkey ready to receive released Palestinian prisoners — top diplomat
Hakan Fidan noted that other countries will also contribute to the implementation of the deal
Nearly 300 mercenaries from Europe surrender as DRC’s Goma falls to rebels
It is reported that Congolese servicemen abandoned their positions in the city of Goma and the adjacent territories, shedding their military uniforms as they fled
Kiev troops skeptical about possibility of ceasefire in Ukraine — CNN
Reporters suggests that a ceasefire deal could be a disaster for Ukraine
Russian lower house speaker arrives in India on official visit
While in New Delhi, the Russian delegation plans meet with the country’s leadership and lawmakers to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the economic, socio-cultural, educational and technological spheres
China to file claim with WTO over US tariffs — commerce ministry
The ministry also expressed hope that the US would take an objective and rational approach to its domestic issues, rather than resorting to tariff threats against other countries
Gazprom's deliveries to China via Power of Siberia in 2024 exceed contractual obligations
"Since December 1 last year, daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline have been brought up to the maximum contractual level of 38 bln cubic meters per year ahead of schedule," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
US to slap BRICS with 100% import duties if they try to replace dollar — Trump
As the US president said, the idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the dollar, "while we stand by and watch," is over
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
Putin says failure to invite Russia to events to Auschwitz liberation anniversary shameful
Russian President also expressed bewilderment at the fact that Stepan Bandera’s supporters were invited to those memorial events
Rwandan troops advance towards DR Congo city of Bukavu — UN
Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying that the UN is deeply concerned by these developments, which are backed by "credible reports."
Israeli police open probe into Netanyahu’s wife — newspaper
It is about allegations that she sought to intimidate a witness and interfere in the office abuse cases against her husband
US modernizing its Pituffik space base in Denmark already, Russian ambassador says
Russia will consider new challenges to its security in its military planning, Vladimir Barbin said
Russian forces carry out mop-up operation in railway station area in Chasov Yar
Russian troops had almost reached the settlement of Stupochki south of Chasov Yar, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Dyukov reelected as President of Russian Football Union
The election was held at the organization’s conference in Moscow
Zelensky implicitly recognized his illegitimacy himself — politician·
Viktor Medvedchuk said that the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators is crucial for the Ukrainian people, first of all, because serious guarantees of the agreements that will be signed after the end of the conflict are being discussed
Ebola vaccine trials begin in Uganda
It is planned to use up to 2,000 vaccine doses, despite the fact that this is an experimental vaccine, which has not yet been licensed
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
Three civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on two farms in Belgorod Region
According to region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, an administrative building and a truck were damaged
Qatari premier urges to begin negotiations on phase two of Gaza ceasefire
"We demand an immediate start of negotiations on phase two, as is envisaged by the deal," he told reporters after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Russian Navy warships shoot down 8 cruise missiles in Arctic drills
Overall, eight target missiles were launched towards the naval strike group, which were successfully shot down by the missile cruisers’ AK-130 and AK-630 artillery systems, Kinzhal and Osa-MA surface-to-air missile launchers
One of Georgia’s opposition leaders Melia released after being detained during protests
Melia was detained earlier in the day during a protest rally near the Tbilisi Mall shopping center
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose over 155 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk region in 24 hours
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, in total, Ukraine lost up to 56,570 servicemen, 327 tanks, 241 infantry fighting vehicles and 185 armored personnel carriers during the fighting in the direction
Musk says USAID funded development of bio-weapons, COVID-19
Earlier, he pointed out that he considers USAID a criminal organization that should cease to exist
Seven kamikaze drone attacks on Energodar staged by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt, no damage was reported
Qatar, Turkey urge to lift all sanctions from Syria — premier
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added that Doha and Ankara agreed that Syria’s new government needs support
World's richest people lose $108 bln due to DeepSeek traction — Bloomberg
Billionaires whose fortunes are related to AI suffered the largest losses
Kazakh leader calls Russia invincible, Ukraine trying to withstand with West’s help
Astana favors talks on settling the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict but does not insist on its mediation in the process, he said
9.5 million foreigners entered Russia in 2024 — senior interior ministry official
According to Gorovoy, as many as 6.3 million foreign nationals are currently residing in Russia
Ukrainian lawmaker criticizes Zelensky’s ban on negotiations with Russia
Alexander Dubinsky said that residents of Ukraine have to pay a heavy price, while 'Zelensky continues to live in his own illusions'
Gerasimov says international security deteriorates as West wants to keep dominating
It is reported that the Russian forces keep the initiative and advance in the whole front despite colossal aid to Kiev from the West
Trump could introduce 25% tariffs against Mexico, Canada on Saturday — newspaper
A high-ranking Washington representative said that the US president is not going to back down on increasing taxes on Canadian and Mexican goods
China opposes US tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing to take countermeasures — embassy
China is one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation
Putin says European elites eventually to be "at Trump’s feet wagging their tails"
Russian President has expressed confidence that his US counterpart Donald Trump will quickly establish order among European elites
Canada, China, Mexico can do nothing to prevent US tariffs from going into force — Trump
According to him, the US is not looking for concessions by imposing these tariffs
Moldova to ask World Bank to help with building Transnistria bypassing power line
"The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year but variants to reduce the timeframe are being considered," President Maia Sandu said
Mass installation of base stations to connect villages in Russia to LTE to begin in 2025
Currently, companies Irtea, Bulat, Spektr, and Yadro are involved in the production of base stations in Russia
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream hit record high in January
Supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries in January increased by 2% compared to December 2024 and jumped by 27% compared to January 2024 to 1.56 bln cubic meters
Press review: Kiev may lose military aid while Trump's team strengthens Global South ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 30th
West will not recognize its mistake in situation with rupturing of cables
"Groundless accusations of Russia has become a favorite technique of Western countries to keep afloat the myth of the Russian threat", Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said
Denmark allocates $7.5 bln to Kiev having no air and missile defense — Russian envoy
"Denmark’s security depends not on military expenditures, but on the readiness to construct a system of international security equal for all states, and the rejection of confrontation approaches to this area," - Vladimir Barbin said
Multi-million F-35 fighter jet fails Arctic test, expert says
Alexander Stepanov previously commented on F-35 crashes, calling them "regular"
Israel not excited by new Russia-Iran agreement — envoy to Moscow
The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 17 following talks in the Kremlin
Washington’s pause over approval for Russia’s new ambassador nearly alarming — diplomat
Without an ambassador, any diplomatic mission, especially in the US capital, is not as effective as it should be, Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Russia’s grain harvest preliminarily totals 128 mln tons in 2024 — minister
Oksana Lut added that oil-bearing crop totaled 30 mln tons, while soybean harvest exceeded 7 mln tons
Block of about 80 sq km separates from world’s largest iceberg
"Therefore, the iceberg area contracted by almost 11% from November 2023 during the drift in open water," the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute said
Russia ratifies comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea
In particular, the treaty provides for the immediate provision of military and other assistance if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter
Russian army destroys Ukrainian military aerodromes, fuel storage facilities — top brass
Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 515 troops, a tank and six armored fighting vehicles, in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours
Norway arrests ship with Russian crew on allegations of damaging Baltic Sea cable
The crew and the shipping company are cooperating with Norwegian authorities, the police said
Nine bodies retrieved in Gaza Strip in past day — Palestine’s health ministry
The overall death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 47,498, with 111,592 people being hurt
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberates Krymskoye settlement in DPR
The enemy lost up to 570 servicemen
No dialogue on security between Russia, Denmark possible as Kiev sponsored — envoy
Denmark as a NATO country and the US’ ally takes all actions and decisions in the security area with an eye on Brussels and Washington, the diplomat noted
Trump reiterates plans to hold conversation with Putin — agency
According to Reuters, US president said they would perhaps do something he described as significant
Russia sends batch of Tigr armored vehicles to Slovakia
A batch of Tigr multipurpose infantry mobility vehicles was also supplied this year to the structures of Russia’s Interior Ministry
Russia outraged at UN chief not mentioning Soviet losses in WWII in his Holocaust speeches
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia views such historical and political exercises, bordering on outright falsification and revision of the results of World War II, as unacceptable
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more winter weeks
According to popular belief, if the groundhog gets scared of his shadow and hides in his burrow, winter will last another month and a half
Ukrainian withdrawal from Kursk Region to deal 'symbolic blow' for Kiev — newspaper
At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Kiev troops send four kamikaze drones to attack Energodar, Zaporozhye NPP’s satellite city
Attacks on Energodar continued throughout the week
Russia knew it could be deceived but pulled forces off Kiev in 2022 to avoid bloodshed
Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that the draft of the Istanbul accords was agreed upon on April 15, 2022
Senior Russian MP flying to India for meetings, talks
Vyacheslav Volodin considers it necessary to expand contacts in all areas
Canadian, Mexican leaders discuss Trump’s decision to impose tariffs
Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest
Top US diplomat realistic about Biden administration's legacy on Ukraine — Russian MP
According to the Russian lawmaker, the future belongs to a multipolar world
Ukrainian forces lose up to 170 soldiers in Russia’s South group’s zone
Artillery and rocket-propelled grenades hit five armored combat vehicles, including an M113 infantry fighting vehicle and two HMMWV armored vehicles
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Israeli military dismantle 23 structures used by radicals in Jenin in West Bank
According to the IDF, during the scans were located explosives laboratories, weapons, observation posts, and additional radicals' infrastructure
Russia will not allow turning Baltic Sea into NATO’s ‘internal waters’ — Russian diplomat
"Russia will do everything needed to protect its interests with reliance on international law," Vladimir Barbin said
Canada to retaliate to US duties — Trudeau
Prime minister said that Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against Canadian $155 billion worth of American goods
Russian forces liberate five communities in Kharkov Region, Donbass area over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week
Norwegian police say Russian nationals from seized ship not under arrest
The Norwegian-flagged Silver Dania operated by a crew of 11 Russians was seized in Norway’s economic zone at the request of Latvia
Ukrainian Armed Forces amass large forces, shell Dvurechnaya in Kharkov region every day
Head of the military-civil administration of the region Vitaly Ganchev told TASS that this was the first large settlement under the control of Russian troops on the right bank of the Oskol River
Body of Russian champion skater Naumov killed in US plane crash retrieved
His funeral will be held in Boston, the athlete’s mother, Iya Naumova, said
BRICS not discussing creation of common currency — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments
Ukrainian army loses two tanks, four armored vehicles, over 200 troops in Kursk area
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Kiev also lost 15 cars and a field branch artillery weapon
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Organizers of terrorist attack in Sudzha to face punishment — Russian Foreign Ministry
Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova went on to say that the premeditated shelling attack on the boarding school with people inside was the latest in the string of the Kiev government’s inhumane crimes
NATO weighs proposal to Trump for expanding bloc’s Arctic presence amid his Greenland push
According to the sources, the initiative is currently being discussed informally
Namibian president committed to peace settlement of conflict in DR Congo
At the same time, press secretary Alfredo Hengari noted that his country’s government has not yet decided whether to send troops to the DR Congo
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict not over — experts
According to Alexander Iskandaryan, the process of border delimitation is far from being finalized
Russian air defense systems shot down 10 HIMARS projectiles, 108 Ukrainian UAVs
Armed Forces have launched a group strike on gas-energy infrastructure facilities
Resolving Ukraine conflict in line with US interests, Trump’s envoy says
Keith Kellogg pointed out that he expected to achieve progress within the next 100 days
Syria’s priority is to restore energy, air service — Turkish foreign minister
Hakan Fidan named counter-terrorism efforts as one more important aspect for the new Syrian authorities
Europe divided over sending peacekeepers for Ukraine — report
According to the report, the UK, France and the Nordic countries support the idea of deploying thousands of troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire deal is reached, but this idea is not supported by some other states
Lukashenko’s first visit after reelection will be to Russia — his administration chief
Dmitry Krutoy also said that many leaders are expected to visit Belarus
Zelensky confirmed readiness to start conflict settlement talks
He said he would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine, the Russians and European Union at the negotiating table
One of Georgia’s opposition leaders Melia detained during rally in Tbilisi
The demonstrators gathered near the Tbilisi Mall shopping center and decided to block traffic in and out of the capital city
Hungary not to let Ukraine be admitted to EU if it threatens EU energy security — official
Political adviser Balazs Orban recalled that Brussels had acknowledged Budapest’s demands and gave its energy security guarantees, promising to begin talks on this matter with Kiev
West has no moral right to tell former Soviet republics about proper elections — CIS chief
Sergey Lebedev said that the recent US presidential election could hardly be called democratic
About 120 types of ships under construction — shipbuilding corporation
It is reported that the corporation managed to ramp up the pace of building fishing vessels with the support from Russian ministries of agriculture and industry
DR Congo city of Goma gripped by sanitary crisis — doctors
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention called upon African leaders to take measures for preventing a large-scale health emergency
Rwanda denies accusations of participating in DR Congo hostilities — statement
Foreign Ministry also accused Southern African Development Community of deploying an 'offensive force' to 'support the war of the Government of DRC against its own people'
Withdrawal of gas from European UGS facilities hits four-year high in January
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 21.3 bln cubic meters (bcm) in January, which is 13.5% higher than last year and the highest level in four years
M23 rebels want direct dialogue with DR Congo government
According to spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, the rebels are committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict
US duties on energy resources from Canada to be 10% — White House
Tariffs will come into force on February 4, press service said
Russian ombudswoman calls on UN, Council of Europe to condemn attack on Sudzha
Tatiana Moskalkova stressed that the attack on a civilian facility sheltering the most vulnerable people is a crime that cannot be forbidden and forgotten
"Political youngsters" in Europe trying to ban ‘alternative’ parties — Putin
The present and future generations of Germans are not responsible for crimes of the Hitler Germany’s time, Russian president stressed
Merkel’s, Hollande’s remarks on Minsk Accords signify betrayal — Russian top senator
The politician noted that Moscow ended up being the only co-author and guarantor of the Minsk Accords, stressing that now Russia is protecting the people of Donbass who "as it now turns out, have been betrayed by Berlin and Paris in Minsk
Heat and power supply to Transnistria to be resumed in the coming days — President
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, the priority now is to start up the thermal power system
