Lukashenko’s first visit after reelection will be to Russia — his administration chief

MINSK, February 2. /TASS/. Head of the Belarusian president’s administration Dmitry Krutoy has reiterated that President Alexander Lukashenko will pay his first visit after his re-election to Russia.

"The first visit has already been announced by the president. Naturally, this will be Russia, his talks with the Russian president. A number of other meetings may he held. We are working on them now," he said in an interview with the Belarus 1 television channel.

When asked about other Lukashenko’s foreign visits, he said that "naturally, these will be to our friends’." "We have received a great number of invitations, which are being analyzed by our foreign ministry. Based on this, we will arrange the schedule of international visits," he noted.

He also said that many leaders are expected to visit Belarus. "This is an extra responsibility. Because, each of such visits requires serious preparations," Krutoy added.

Lukashenko said after the voting at the presidential election on January 26 that in case of his reelection we would pay his first visit to Russia.