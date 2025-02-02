Russia will not allow turning Baltic Sea into NATO’s ‘internal waters’ — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. NATO is trying to turn the Baltic Sea into internal waters of the alliance but Russia will do everything to protect its interests, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS, commenting on the decision of NATO member-countries to launch patrols in the Baltic Sea with the use of warships and aviation.

"This is an attempt to turn the Baltic Sea into internal waters of NATO, limit the freedom of navigation and put observation of sanctions introduced by the West against our country under the NATO’s stringent control. Russia will do everything needed to protect its interests with reliance on international law. Our opponents should not have any illusions in this regard," the diplomat said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said earlier that the alliance would launch a patrol operation in the Baltic Sea to protect the subsea infrastructure of member-countries, with frigates and marine aviation to be involved. He did not detail the number of warships and aircraft to take part in the operation.