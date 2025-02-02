Russian lower house speaker arrives in India on official visit

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in India on an official visit.

While in New Delhi, the Russian delegation plans meet with the country’s leadership and lawmakers to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the economic, socio-cultural, educational and technological spheres, as well as the development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The State Duma delegation includes deputy speaker Alexander Babakov, leader of the parliamentary faction of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Novye Lyudi (New People) faction Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the economic policy committee Maxim Topilin, chairman of the agrarian committee Vladimir Kashin, and chairwoman of the committee for culture Olga Kazakova.

The previous official visit to India by a Russian State Duma delegation led by its speaker took place in December 2018. However, Russian lawmakers met with their Indian colleagues on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in the summer of 2024.