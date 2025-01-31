US to slap BRICS with 100% import duties if they try to replace dollar — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump once again pledged to impose 100% import duties on BRICS member states if they try to create a new currency or any other alternative to US dollar.

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER," he continued. "They can go find another sucker Nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!"

Earlier, Trump said he would impose 100% tariffs on goods from BRICS countries if they create a new currency or abandon the dollar. After that, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that the country "has never been a supporter of de-dollarization." According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov, the association is ready to explain to Trump that it is not about abandoning the dollar, but about drawing conclusions from Washington's mistaken policies.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. Saudi Arabia has also received an invitation to join BRICS, but according to its authorities, Riyadh is still weighing the proposal. In 2024, BRICS was chaired by Russia. The key event during its presidency was the Kazan Summit on October 22-24, where it was decided to create a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, Brazil announced that the Asian country had been granted full member status.