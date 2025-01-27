Israel not excited by new Russia-Iran agreement — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Israel cannot give a positive assessment to the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran, the Jewish state's ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said in an interview with TASS.

"Iran is a country that has openly and publicly stated many times its intention to destroy Israel," she said while commenting on the agreement.

"Any cooperation aimed at developing Iran’s ability to realize those intentions, or any agreement intended to strengthen Iran’s economic, strategic, or military capabilities, is dangerous for the entire world and particularly for Israel," the diplomat added.

The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 17 following talks in the Kremlin. The agreement covers all spheres of bilateral cooperation, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and engineering. The signatories pledged not to help aggressors in case of an attack on Russia or Iran, but the document does not imply military assistance in case of an armed attack on one of the parties to the agreement.