Qatar, Turkey urge to lift all sanctions from Syria — premier

DOHA, February 2. /TASS/. Qatar and Turkey favor the removal of all sanctions imposed on Syria, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"In the course of the negotiations, we emphasized the need to cancel international sanctions imposed on Syria," he told reporters in the wake of talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The premier added that Doha and Ankara agreed that Syria’s new government needs support.

In his words, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was also discussed during his talks with the top Turkish diplomat, and "we emphasized the need to strengthen" the truce.