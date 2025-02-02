Moldova to ask World Bank to help with building Transnistria bypassing power line

CHISINAU, February 2. /TASS/. The government of Moldova will approach the World Bank for help for the purpose of accelerating construction of the Vulcanesti-Chisinau high voltage power transmission line bypassing Transnistria for the purpose of buying electricity in Romania, President Maia Sandu said.

"The government is holding negotiations with our main financing authority, the World Bank, on the possible measures enabling acceleration of commissioning of this high voltage line. The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year but variants to reduce the timeframe are being considered," Sandu said in an interview with Chisinau blogger Natan Garstea.

Construction of the power transmission line started in spring 2024 with the support of Western organizations, and is planned to be completed by the end of 2025.