BELGOROD, February 2. /TASS/. Two farms were attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, three people were hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Two farming companies in the village of Repyakhovka were attacked by FPV drones. Three employees of one of these companies were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Gladkov, an administrative building and a truck were damaged.