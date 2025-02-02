Organizers of terrorist attack in Sudzha to face punishment — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Organizers, sponsors and perpetrators of the Ukrainian army's terrorist attack in Sudzha will be brought to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"All countries that are persistently and irresponsibly providing the Kiev regime with weapons, helping it to conduct its bloody criminal acts, are definitely responsible for this terrorist attack [on a boarding school in Sudzha]," the diplomat pointed out. "All organizers and perpetrators of this and other Kiev's crimes will be inevitably punished in accordance with the law," Zakharova stressed.

She went on to say that the premeditated shelling attack on the boarding school with people inside was the latest in the string of the Kiev government’s inhumane crimes.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian sites in Kursk and other Russian regions clearly expose the barbaric nature of the Kiev regime, mired in lawlessness and seeking to kill as many Russian people as possible," the Russian diplomat said.

"We call upon all responsible governments, primarily those who are sincerely interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible, and upon relevant international bodies to resolutely condemn this heinous crime and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev government and its Western patrons, who commit terrorist attacks of this kind," she added.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian Armed Forces had committed a military crime by delivering a purposeful missile strike against a boarding school in the city of Sudzha. Russian air defense assets registered the missile launch by the Ukrainian army from the Sumy Region against Sudzha, the ministry added.