Alexei Navalny is in serious condition

OMSK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny who was earlier taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Omsk after he felt unwell on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow is in serious condition, the hospital’s chief physician told TASS.
"He is in serious condition," Alexander Murakhovsky said.
Earlier on Thursday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk. She added that Navalny was unconscious. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning, suggesting that he could be poisoned.