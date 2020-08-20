Alexey Navalny’s plane conducts emergency landing in Omsk over blogger’s poisoning

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow, carrying Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, conducted an emergency landing over Navalny’s toxic poisoning, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced Thursday.

"Today morning, Navalny was on his way from Tomsk to Moscow. He felt bad en route. The plane conducted an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexey has a toxic poisoning. We are currently on an ambulance on our way to a hospital," Yarmish tweeted.

The Omsk airport confirmed the plane landed over the passenger feeling bad.

"Yes, Sibir flight 2614 from Tomsk to [Moscow’s] Domodedovo landed, a passenger felt bad. An ambulance arrived," airport spokeswoman Galina Gavrish said, adding that the passenger’s identity is unknown to her.