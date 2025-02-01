MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have amassed large forces near Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov region, which was liberated by Russian troops, and are shelling it every day, Head of the military-civil administration of the region Vitaly Ganchev said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian militants have gathered large forces in the direction of Dvurechnaya and are shelling this settlement every day, using both artillery and UAVs. As of today, even the administration employees cannot get to Dvurechnaya. Our military still has a lot of hard work to do so that the residents can safely return home," he said.

Fighters of Russia’s West battlegroup liberated Dvurechnaya on January 28. Ganchev told TASS that this was the first large settlement under the control of Russian troops on the right bank of the Oskol River.