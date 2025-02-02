MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian army’s units have destroyed the infrastructure of military aerodromes and fuel storage facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ group of forces inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, fuel storage facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed groups in 153 areas," the report said.

Battlegroup Center

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 515 troops, a tank and six armored fighting vehicles, in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours, the ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup Center continued active advance actions. Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of two mechanized, two jaeger brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, and an assault brigade Lyut of Ukraine’s National police near settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Lysovka, Nadezhdinka, Shevchenko, Uspenovka, Andreyevka, and Kotlino of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 515 troops, a tank, six armored fighting vehicles, ten cars, and six field branch artillery weapons, one of them produced by a NATO country," the report said.

Battlegroup West

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 295 troops and three armored fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West in 24 hours.

"Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of five mechanized and a tank brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Kondrashovka, Kolodeznoye, Kislovka, Monachinovka of the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka of the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 295 troops, three armored fighting vehicles, 11 cars, a multiple-launch rocket system, four field branch artillery weapons. Two ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station were eliminated," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South in 24 hours.

"The units of Battlegroup South took more favorable positions. Damage was inflicted on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades near settlements of Ulakly, Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops, two cars, a multiple-launch rocket system, and seven field branch artillery weapons, two of which were produced by NATO countries. Four ammunition depots were destroyed," the report said.

Battlegroupы Dnepr, North

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr and Battlegroup North reached up to 80 troops, the ministry added.

"The units of Battlegroup North in the Kharkov area inflicted damage on formations of Ukraine’s infantry and air assault brigades near settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk of the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost up to 20 troops, two cars, and four field branch artillery weapons," according to the report.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage on troops and equipment of Ukraine’s mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades near settlements of Rabotino, Primorskoye of the Zaporozhye Region, and Antonovka of the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 60 troops, three cars, three field branch artillery weapons, and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry said, adding that an ammunition depot was destroyed.

Battlegroup East

Moreover, Ukraine’s armed forces lost a tank and 140 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup East in 24 hours.

Russia’s air defense downed a HIMARS system and 44 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense systems downed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 44 drones," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 42,139 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,997 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,513 multiple rocket launchers, 21,129 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,127 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.