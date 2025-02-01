Russian air defense systems shot down 10 HIMARS projectiles, 108 Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 10 HIMARS projectiles and 108 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 10 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles and 108 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

Russian forces hit airfields, storage, preparation sites for launching Ukrainian drones

"Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit the infrastructure of military airfields, storage areas, and preparation sites for launching unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In addition, personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit in 156 districts.

Strike on gas-energy infrastructure facilities

Armed Forces have launched a group strike on gas-energy infrastructure facilities supporting the operation of enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons on gas energy infrastructure facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises. The objectives of the strike were achieved. All the targeted facilities were hit," the ministry said.

Battlegroup West

"The enemy's losses amounted to 320 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, 15 pickup trucks, and one field artillery gun," the ministry reported.

In addition, the ministry said, the group's units destroyed four ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations in one day.

Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 130 servicemen and a Leopard tank in Russia’s East battlegroup’s zone in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s East battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses. Formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and three territorial defense brigades were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Novopetrovske in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Zelenoye Pole, Rovnopol, Dneproenergia and Razliv in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 130 servicemen, a German-made Leopard tank, an armored combat vehicle, and a car," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 220 servicemen in one day in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s South battlegroup took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of three mechanized, motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and two territorial defense brigades were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Ulakly, Dyleevka, Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Zelenovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 220 servicemen," the ministry said.