MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky cannot provide any evidence of his legitimacy, thus essentially recognizing his lack of legitimacy, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, said.

"He [Zelensky] claims to be 'strong' without providing a single proof that he is legitimate, thus acknowledging his illegitimacy," Medvedchuk wrote in his exclusive column on the media platform "Smotrim.ru." "Does it matter in this case whether he is strong or weak, <...> if the only question is whether Russia recognizes his signature on the treaty? And the answer is known - no, it will not recognize it. And Zelensky himself has only himself to blame for this," the politician pointed out.

Medvedchuk said that the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators is crucial for the Ukrainian people, first of all, because serious guarantees of the agreements that will be signed after the end of the conflict are being discussed.

The politician recalled that the conflict could have ended as early as in the spring of 2022, but with the help of the collective West, Zelensky refused to make peace. Medvedchuk emphasized that the decision to continue the conflict was made not by Zelensky, whose opinion was not asked, but by then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US President Joe Biden. It was they who forced Zelensky to "fight to the last Ukrainian," Medvedchuk recalled. "Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are being used by the war party of the collective West, and this political puppet considers the betrayal of his people something extraordinarily heroic," the opposition leader pointed out.

The politician concluded that today Zelensky has no right not only to sign any agreements in the name of Ukraine, but also to look Ukrainians in the eye.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Zelensky is now an illegitimate leader and cannot revoke his own ban on talks with Moscow. The Russian president pointed out that there are mechanisms to do so, provided there is political will. He emphasized that according to the Ukrainian Constitution, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) can lift the ban.