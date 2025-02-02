Canadian, Mexican leaders discuss Trump’s decision to impose tariffs

OTTAWA, February 2. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke over the phone with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, to discuss the US administration’s decision to impose duties on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, the press service of the Canadian head of government said.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sheinbaum discussed the deep people-to-people ties, the strong trade and investment relationship between Canada and Mexico, and the importance of preserving North American competitiveness and prosperity," it said. "They spoke about the imposition of U.S. tariffs on both countries, as well as their respective efforts to enhance border security and combat the production and distribution of illegal drugs.

"The leaders agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest and to enhance the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Mexico," it added.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian energy), and a 10% additional tariff on China. The measures will come into force on February 4. According to Trump, this step was made "because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our citizens, including fentanyl.".