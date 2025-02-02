Kiev troops send four kamikaze drones to attack Energodar, Zaporozhye NPP’s satellite city

MELITOPOL, February 2. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have sent four kamikaze drones to attack Energodar, home to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), acting City Mayor Maxim Pukhov wrote on Telegram.

"Today, four attempts to attack Energodar with loitering munitions have been detected. Two of them were jammed by electronic warfare systems. No casualties or fires have been reported," the city official said.

In his words, attacks on Energodar continued throughout the week.

"In the past seven days, the city has been under intense Ukrainian attacks. Such attacks are clearly of terrorist nature and their only goal is to make life as hard as possible for residents of Energodar," Pukhov added.

In his words, despite Ukraine’s attempts to destabilize the city, the situation is under control and all city services are operating as normal.