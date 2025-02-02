China to file claim with WTO over US tariffs — commerce ministry

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. China will file a claim with the World Trade Organization (WTO) after the US imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, defending its rights and interests, the Ministry of Commerce of China said in a statement.

"The unilateral tariff hikes by the US seriously violate World Trade Organization rules. It not only fails to address America’s own issues, but it also disrupts normal China-US economic and trade cooperation. In response to Washington’s wrongdoing China will file a claim with the WTO and take respective countermeasures to reliably defend its rights and interests," the statement reads.

The ministry also expressed hope that the US would take an objective and rational approach to its domestic issues, rather than resorting to tariff threats against other countries.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian energy), and a 10% additional tariff on China. The measures will come into force on February 4.