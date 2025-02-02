Canada to retaliate to US duties — Trudeau

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. Canadian authorities will introduce tit-for-tat 25% duties on US goods to the total amount of $155 bln Canadian dollars ($106.5 bln), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against [Canadian] $155 billion worth of American goods," the Prime Minister said.

"This will include immediate tariffs on [Canadian] $30 billion ($20.6 bln) worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on [Canadian] $125 billion ($85.9 bln) worth of American products in 21 days’ time to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to seek to find alternatives," he added.

Canadian authorities are also considering an opportunity of introducing non-tariff retaliatory measures in spheres of critical minerals and energy, Trudeau noted.

US President Donald Trump signed the executive order earlier that imposes duties of 10% on Canadian energy products and 25% on other goods. These measures will come into force on February 4.