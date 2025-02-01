Heat and power supply to Transnistria to be resumed in the coming days — President

CHISINAU, February 1. /TASS/. Heat and power supply to the residents of Transnistria will be resumed in the coming day, President of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky said.

"By the end of the day, the production of electricity on gas will be resumed at the Moldavskaya GRES. The priority now is to start up the thermal power system. We need to raise the temperature in the central heating network so that heat reaches the homes of Transnistria residents by Sunday. Tomorrow we plan to start gas supply to residential consumers. Rolling blackouts have been stopped," Krasnoselsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that the Emergency Situations Commission of the Moldovan government has approved the supply of gas to Transnistria, which will be purchased with an EU grant.

"The Emergency Situations Commission, chaired by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, today approved a set of measures necessary for the use of the European Union grant," the government press service said, adding that "According to this decision, Energocom will purchase natural gas worth 20 mln euro on authorized trading platforms in the EU and Ukraine under market conditions. Energocom will ensure transportation of natural gas according to the delivery schedule agreed with Tiraspoltransgas in volumes not exceeding 3 mln cubic meters per day.".