Turkey ready to receive released Palestinian prisoners — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, February 2. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to receive Palestinian prisoners released by Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"One of the provisions of the [Gaza] ceasefire agreement says that Palestinian prisoners must not stay in Palestine’s territory after being released. Our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] said that jointly with other countries we are ready to receive freed Palestinians. Other countries will also contribute to the implementation of the deal," he said after talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19.